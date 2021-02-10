ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
Tuesday’s early trade: S&P, Dow ease

Reuters 10 Feb 2021

NEW YORK: The Dow and the S&P 500 eased from record highs on Tuesday as investors digested recent gains while awaiting progress in passing a proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq, on the other hand, hit an all-time high for the fifth consecutive session, supported by gains in Apple Inc and Netflix Inc.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc fell nearly 6% after the videogame publisher posted a drop in quarterly adjusted sales and shied away from announcing any new big releases.

The energy sector, among the sectors that led the recent rally, shed about 2% while defensive utilities, consumer staples and real estate outperformed among major S&P sectors.

At 9:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81.24 points, or 0.26%, to 31,304.52, the S&P 500 lost 3.79 points, or 0.10%, to 3,911.80 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 25.00 points, or 0.18%, to 14,012.64.

The banking index shed about 0.8%, tracking a fall in US Treasury yields.

Toymaker Mattel Inc rose about 1%, while telephone equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc slipped 0.8% ahead of their earnings after market close.

