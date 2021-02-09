Business & Finance
Astrazeneca CEO says COVID vaccine should work against severe disease
- "It is of course a concern," Pascal Soriot said of the study at a World Health Organization meeting.
- AstraZeneca is a major supplier to a WHO-backed vaccine-sharing scheme called COVAX.
09 Feb 2021
GENEVA: AstraZeneca's Chief Executive said on Tuesday that the results of a study showing its COVID-19 vaccine had little effect against mild disease were concerning but stressed that it should work against severe forms.
"It is of course a concern," Pascal Soriot said of the study at a World Health Organization meeting. "Having said that the patients in the study were patients with mild disease and we believe the vaccine should still protect against severe disease."
