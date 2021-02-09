ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
US natural gas futures fall 3pc on forecasts for less frigid weather

  • Front-month gas futures were down 8.3 cents, or 2.9%, to $2.799 per million British thermal units.
  • output in the Lower 48 US states has averaged 90.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

US natural gas futures slipped almost 3% on Tuesday on forecasts for less frigid weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected.

That price decline came despite forecasts for temperatures to remain well below normal through at least late February, which will cause demand to break records next week.

Front-month gas futures were down 8.3 cents, or 2.9%, to $2.799 per million British thermal units at 8:08 a.m. EST (1308 GMT).

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 US states has averaged 90.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February. Traders noted that was down from 91.0 bcfd in January, due in part to the freezing of some wells. Output hit an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop from 90.6 bcfd on Monday to 89.5 bcfd on Tuesday, the lowest since mid-November, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv that will likely be revised later in the day. Traders said wellhead freeze-offs in all producing regions were likely the cause of the daily output decline, including losses of around 0.2 bcfd in Appalachia, 0.3 bcfd in the Midcontinent, 0.1 bcfd in the Rockies, 0.l bcfd in New Mexico and 0.2 bcfd in North Dakota.

With much colder weather on the horizon, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would jump from 133.0 bcfd this week to 148.4 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week, however, was lower than Refinitiv's 152.6-bcfd outlook on Monday.

On a daily basis, total demand was expected to reach 159.0 bcfd on Feb. 15 and 156.2 bcfd on Feb. 16, both of which would top the current record high of 150.6 bcfd on Jan. 30, 2019, according to Refinitiv. That, however, was down from Refinitiv's outlook on Monday calling for a peak of 161.2 bcfd on Feb. 15.

US natural gas futures liquefied natural gas Refinitiv data LNG trade

