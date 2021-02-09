World
Mexico looking into getting Sinovac vaccine, minister says
- Mexican officials had communicated with colleagues in Chile last week to get feedback on the Sinovac vaccine, and would also do so with Colombia's health ministry later on Tuesday.
MEXICO CITY: Mexican officials are holding talks with colleagues in other governments in Latin America about China's Sinovac vaccine with a view to possibly getting access to the product, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a regular news conference, Ebrard said Mexican officials had communicated with colleagues in Chile last week to get feedback on the Sinovac vaccine, and would also do so with Colombia's health ministry later on Tuesday.
