ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brazil's real leads Latam FX losses on fiscal concerns

  • Brazilian govt confirms stimulus plans.
  • Mexican inflation rises more than expected.
  • Latam stocks lag EM peers.
Reuters Updated 09 Feb 2021

Brazil's real led losses across Latin American currencies on Tuesday on concerns over lower-than-expected inflation and stretched fiscal spending, while Chile's peso rose tracking higher copper prices.

The real fell 0.7% as monthly inflation slowed in January on a sharp fall in electricity prices, which led to some scaling back of near-term expectations for an interest rate hike.

But the annual rate of inflation remained high and well above the central bank's year-end target, indicating that a rate hike at the bank's next meeting was possible.

Approval of more local stimulus is also expected to increase inflation and spur rate hikes. President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed Latin America's largest economy was preparing a fresh round of cash transfers to millions of vulnerable people.

But investors were concerned that the increased spending could result in the government breaching its spending cap, pushing up market-based interest rates and pushing down the currency.

The country had posted a record deficit in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is struggling to rein in infections.

"The Brazilian central bank recently prepared the markets for an imminent rate hike. The only question is how quickly such a step would be taken," analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"Moreover, the question about additional fiscal policy measures to support the stricken economy is likely to remain an issue. Against this background we see little scope for BRL appreciation for now, even if the central bank were to initiate a rate hike cycle soon."

Brazil stocks were flat in early trade, while the MSCI's index of Latam stocks dropped more than 1%, as they continued to lag their emerging market peers this year.

Latam assets had lagged their broader peers in 2020 as well, owing to relatively higher COVID-19 spreads and concerns over economic health, given that several regional economies were facing headwinds even before the outbreak.

Chile's peso rose 0.2%, extending gains to a second day as copper prices rose on expectations of increased demand through the release of more global stimulus.

Chilean stocks also rose slightly.

Mexico's peso edged higher after annual inflation rose faster than expected in January. The reading raised expectations that the country's central bank would hold rates at its meeting later in the week.

Latin American currencies Latam FX forex trading Mexico peso

Brazil's real leads Latam FX losses on fiscal concerns

PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system: Imran Khan

PM Imran directs to remove KP law minister after horse-trading video

Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters