Feb 09, 2021
Pakistan

KP Governor, CM visit Chakwal to witness concept of olive grafting, plantation

  • Later the Governor and CM KP also visited Padhri Game Reserve which was the international standards game reserve and was established in 2015 under the Punjab Wildlife Act.
APP 09 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote olive tsunami initiative in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan paid a visit to Ara Basharat area of district Chakwal the other day to witness the concept and methodology of olive grafting/plantation in this area for replication in the province.

On the special invitation of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, the they visit Chakwal district and checked the olive plantation drive in the Ara Basharat Town, where Wild Olive grafting and plantation was being carried out on 15,000 Acre of land.

Both the dignities were informed that Ara, Parrera and Diljabba were state owned forests and have rich wild olive plantations. These forests have been declared as a Nature Reserve under the Punjab Protected Area Act.

Olive plantations and grafting are managed by Bari institute in Chakwal. Their expertise will be used in olive grafting in this forest. Community engagement in terms of green jobs for O&M purposes will be ensured.

Later the Governor and CM KP also visited Padhri Game Reserve which was the international standards game reserve and was established in 2015 under the Punjab Wildlife Act.

This model is based on community engagement, creating rural jobs and promoting ecotourism opportunities with a special focus on preservation of flora, fauna and heritage of the area.

The Governor and Chief Minister KP both took keen interest into the Padhri Game Reserve and expressed their interest that after validation of the concept an organized and certified game reserve would be planned in KP.

Mahmood Khan Malik Amin Aslam Shah Farman olive plantation drive

KP Governor, CM visit Chakwal to witness concept of olive grafting, plantation

