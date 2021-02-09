Qureshi says government will respect SC’s guidance on Senate’s open ballot issue

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the government will respect the Supreme Court's (SC) guidance regarding the Senate’s open ballot election.

The FM said that they have filed a petition in the court in this regard as the government had two options. He said the government could either make amendment to the constitution or seek the court's guidance. He said the government does not have two-thirds majority in the parliament, Radio Pakistanreported.

Qureshi further said that when before the opposition parties were demanding open voting for senate elections they are now opposing it for political scoring. He added that the government has provided a chance to the opposition and invited them for dialogue.

On Saturday, the government promulgated an ordinance amending the Elections Act 2017 for the use of an open and ballot in Senate elections. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz released the ordinance titled the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 on his Twitter.

As many as 52 senators of the 104-member house are set to retire on March 11 after completing their six-year tenure. Polling will be held to elect 48 senators. 12 each from KP and Balochistan, 11 each from Sindh and Punjab and two from Islamabad.