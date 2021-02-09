ANL 29.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
AVN 102.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.53%)
BOP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
DGKC 117.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
EPCL 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.19%)
HUBC 91.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.73%)
KAPCO 44.58 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.96%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
PAEL 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
POWER 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.5%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.31%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.71%)
TRG 128.40 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (3.88%)
UNITY 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 5,010 Increased By ▲ 21.38 (0.43%)
BR30 25,930 Increased By ▲ 218.58 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,782 Increased By ▲ 59.97 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,539 Increased By ▲ 39.08 (0.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Anderson strikes edge England closer to victory in India Test

  • Skipper Joe Root gave Anderson the ball in the 14th over and he bowled Gill with an in-coming delivery to send the off stump flying. Three balls later he cleaned up Ajinkya Rahane for nought.
AFP 09 Feb 2021

CHENNAI: India were staring at defeat against England Tuesday after paceman James Anderson claimed three wickets to leave the hosts struggling at 144 for six at lunch in the opening Test in Chennai.

Chasing a daunting 420, skipper Virat Kohli, on 45, and Ravichandran Ashwin, on two, were batting as the clash neared its climax on the final day.

India resumed on 39-1 but lost their top runmakers after overnight batsman Cheteshwar Pujara fell for 15 off left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

Up and coming Shubman Gill completed his third Test fifty in just his fourth game before Anderson turned on the heat with his reverse swing on a wearing pitch.

Skipper Joe Root gave Anderson the ball in the 14th over and he bowled Gill with an in-coming delivery to send the off stump flying. Three balls later he cleaned up Ajinkya Rahane for nought.

Anderson got India's first innings hero Rishabh Pant for 11 and spinner Dom Bess chipped in with the wicket of Washington Sundar for nought as India slipped to 117-6.

Kohli hit three successive boundaries off Bess and along with Ashwin, who took a nasty hit on his right wrist off a rising Jofra Archer delivery, carried the team to the break without further damage.

James anderson Joe Root Ajinkya Rahane Ravi Ashwin Gill

Anderson strikes edge England closer to victory in India Test

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halts due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters