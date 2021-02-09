ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
AVN 102.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.31%)
BOP 9.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.91%)
DGKC 117.46 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.44%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.28%)
HUBC 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.41%)
JSCL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.08%)
KAPCO 44.48 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.73%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 94.64 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.6%)
PRL 29.22 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.45%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
SILK 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.95%)
SNGP 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
TRG 128.45 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (3.92%)
UNITY 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 5,011 Increased By ▲ 22.43 (0.45%)
BR30 25,925 Increased By ▲ 213.55 (0.83%)
KSE100 46,800 Increased By ▲ 77.76 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,549 Increased By ▲ 48.88 (0.25%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia says active COVID-19 cases at near 2-month low

  • Australia has escaped a high number of casualties from the new coronavirus, with just over 28,800 infections and 909 deaths, aided by strict lockdown measures and social distancing rules.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

CANBERRA: Australia has fewer than 50 active cases of COVID-19, official data released on Tuesday showed, the lowest number in nearly two months, although authorities warned against complacency.

A patient with COVID-19 in the state of Victoria has been transferred to an intensive care unit, the first such case in over two weeks, while authorities are still investigating a case in a worker at a quarantine hotel for returned travellers.

Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the unnamed person transferred to intensive care caught the virus overseas and had recently returned to Australia.

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, which has now gone 23 days without detecting any local cases of COVID-19, also warned of a drop-off in testing rates among the community.

"High testing rates are vital to giving us the best chance of finding any new cases and preventing new chains of transmission from becoming established," the state government said in an emailed statement.

Australia has escaped a high number of casualties from the new coronavirus, with just over 28,800 infections and 909 deaths, aided by strict lockdown measures and social distancing rules.

At 46 cases, the number of people currently diagnosed with the virus is at its lowest level since Dec. 15.

COVID-19 vaccinations are expected to begin later this month.

australia Covid 19 vaccinations lockdown restrictions new coronavirus

Australia says active COVID-19 cases at near 2-month low

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halts due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters