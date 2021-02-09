Business & Finance
Shell to begin Deer Park, Texas, FCC restart Monday night
- The 70,000-bpd FCC was shut on Jan. 11 to repair a leak following a malfunction in the unit's expander, the sources said.
09 Feb 2021
HOUSTON: Royal Dutch Shell Plc plans to begin restarting the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) on Monday night at its 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.
The 70,000-bpd FCC was shut on Jan. 11 to repair a leak following a malfunction in the unit's expander, the sources said.
A Shell spokesman was not immediately available on Monday to discuss operations at the Deer Park refinery.
FCCs use a fine powder catalyst to convert gas oil into unfinished gasoline.
The Deer Park refinery is a 50-50 joint-venture between Shell and Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Mexico's national oil company.
Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October
Shell to begin Deer Park, Texas, FCC restart Monday night
Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halts due to harsh weather
All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts
Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding
Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes
US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon
Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report
Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM
Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment
Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration
ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment
Read more stories
Comments