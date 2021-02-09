ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
Copper rises as dollar weakens to near 1-week low

  • The dollar languished near its lowest in a week as investors began entertaining doubts about the scale of a recent rally driven by expectations of a faster pandemic recovery in the United States than elsewhere.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

HANOI: Copper prices advanced on Tuesday as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals on the London Metal Exchange more appealing to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5% to $8,079 a tonne by 0229 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.3% to 59,340 yuan ($9,203.00) a tonne.

The dollar languished near its lowest in a week as investors began entertaining doubts about the scale of a recent rally driven by expectations of a faster pandemic recovery in the United States than elsewhere.

LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $2,031 a tonne, nickel advanced 0.5% to $18,260 a tonne and zinc increased 0.1% to $2,654.50 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium was up 0.7% at 15,780 yuan a tonne, nickel gained 0.9% at 134,540 yuan a tonne, while tin dropped 2.2% to 162,550 yuan a tonne.

Copper London Metal Exchange Nickel Dollar ShFE aluminium LME aluminium

