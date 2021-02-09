ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.05%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
AVN 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.47%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.89%)
DGKC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.48%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.44%)
JSCL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
KAPCO 44.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.19%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
PAEL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
POWER 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PRL 29.37 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.98%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.96%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
TRG 129.50 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (4.76%)
UNITY 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.66%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 33.59 (0.67%)
BR30 26,019 Increased By ▲ 307.9 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,880 Increased By ▲ 157.91 (0.34%)
KSE30 19,592 Increased By ▲ 92.02 (0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil nears one-month high on hopes of bullish USDA report

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 108 ringgit, or 3.14%, to 3,543 ringgit ($872.88) a tonne during early trade.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped 3% to hit a near one-month high on Tuesday, as rival Dalian and soyoil strengthened ahead of a US Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that is pegged to show tighter global supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 108 ringgit, or 3.14%, to 3,543 ringgit ($872.88) a tonne during early trade.

Palm rose for a fourth straight session to its highest since Jan. 15. Investors are looking to the next USDA report due Tuesday, as well as Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due Wednesday.

USDA benchmark palm oil contract for March Oil Palm Malaysian palm oil futures rose

Palm oil nears one-month high on hopes of bullish USDA report

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters