ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
AVN 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.47%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.32%)
DGKC 117.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.31%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.7%)
HUBC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.74%)
JSCL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
KAPCO 44.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.19%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIBTL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
POWER 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.66%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.91%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.96%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.41%)
TRG 129.25 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (4.56%)
UNITY 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.66%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 33.35 (0.67%)
BR30 26,018 Increased By ▲ 306.93 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,890 Increased By ▲ 168.36 (0.36%)
KSE30 19,597 Increased By ▲ 97.01 (0.5%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China's smartphone shipments rebound to pre-pandemic levels in January

  • Huawei's shipments to China fell 44% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of last year, according to data from research firm Canalys.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

SHANGHAI: China's smartphone shipments nearly doubled in January 2021 versus a year ago, government data published on Tuesday showed, rebounding from a coronavirus-induced slump in the beginning of last year.

Shipments of smartphones within China jumped 94.3% annually to 39.6 million handsets in January, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT), a state-backed think tank.

That was up from 20.4 million in January 2020 and higher than the 32.1 million in January 2019, suggesting China's smartphone sector has returned to its pre-pandemic levels.

Supply chain complications and consumer spending marred China's smartphone sector as COVID-19 spread in 2020, but the sector has since bounced back along with a broader economy.

Analysts expect sales in China to largely recover in 2021, but expect US sanctions on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, once the country's top vendor, to weigh on overall smartphone shipments.

Huawei's shipments to China fell 44% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of last year, according to data from research firm Canalys.

Apple Inc has been the main beneficiary of Huawei's shortages to date, with its sales in China surging upon the release of its latest iPhone 12 series.

Android rivals Xiaomi Corp have also seen sales increase, but analysts say they must ramp up output to offset a fall in the production of Huawei's high-end models.

Coronavirus China Canalys Xiaomi Corp Huawei's shipments Technologies Co Ltd China Academy of Information and Communications China's smartphone shipments

China's smartphone shipments rebound to pre-pandemic levels in January

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters