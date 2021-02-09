World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,379: RKI
09 Feb 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 3,379 to 2,291,924, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
The reported death toll rose by 481 to 62,156, the tally showed.
