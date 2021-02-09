ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,379: RKI

  • The reported death toll rose by 481 to 62,156, the tally showed.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 3,379 to 2,291,924, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 481 to 62,156, the tally showed.

