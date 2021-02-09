ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
AVN 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.37%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.43%)
DGKC 117.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.31%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.79%)
HUBC 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.74%)
JSCL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
KAPCO 44.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.19%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIBTL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
POWER 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PRL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.56%)
PTC 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.18%)
SILK 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.95%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
TRG 129.12 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (4.46%)
UNITY 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.66%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 33.62 (0.67%)
BR30 26,021 Increased By ▲ 309.13 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,869 Increased By ▲ 147.02 (0.31%)
KSE30 19,583 Increased By ▲ 83.6 (0.43%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

  • He cautioned, however, that both Brent and WTI are in overbought territory on technical charts.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged up to their highest in 13 months on Tuesday as supply cuts by major producers and optimism over fuel demand recovery support energy markets.

Brent crude futures for April gained 48 cents, or 0.8%, to $61.04 a barrel by 0443 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for March was at $58.42 a barrel, up 45 cents, or 0.8%.

Both Brent and WTI are at their highest since January 2020. Front-month prices for both contracts are up for the seventh session on Tuesday, the longest win streak since January 2019.

Additional supply reductions by top exporter Saudi Arabia in February and March, on top of cuts by producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, are tightening supplies and balancing global markets.

Investors are also pinning hopes on oil demand recovery when COVID-19 vaccines take effect. A weak dollar has also helped shored up prices of commodities.

"Progress on US stimulus and optimism around the roll-out and effect of vaccines across the remainder of 2021 and a slightly weaker USD help the view (for a recovery) albeit there was mixed news on the impact of the current vaccines formulated on the emerging South African variant," Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at brokerage Axi.

He cautioned, however, that both Brent and WTI are in overbought territory on technical charts.

"While I remain a bit cautious at current levels, the medium and longer-term outlook for demand is healthy, and one can understand a willingness to look through some of the near-term uncertainty that remains for oil," he said.

Investors are looking ahead to the US weekly oil inventories data due later in the week.

US crude and gasoline stockpiles likely rose last week, while distillate stocks were seen down, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

COVID 19 vaccines US crude Brent Oil prices edged down Petroleum Exporting Countries West Texas Intermediate crude

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters