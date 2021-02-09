ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
ASC 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
AVN 103.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.51%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.32%)
DGKC 117.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.56%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
FFL 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.99%)
HUBC 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.85%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.89%)
JSCL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
KAPCO 44.55 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.89%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.31%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.91%)
PTC 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.07%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
TRG 129.50 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (4.76%)
UNITY 36.40 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.94%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 5,024 Increased By ▲ 35.14 (0.7%)
BR30 26,035 Increased By ▲ 323.55 (1.26%)
KSE100 46,875 Increased By ▲ 153.04 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,588 Increased By ▲ 88.36 (0.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar notches a 12-day high as oil climbs

  • Canada's most populous province of Ontario said it would extend a stay-at-home order in Toronto and nearby suburbs by two weeks, but residents of three largely rural public health regions can leave their homes starting on Wednesday.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged up against its US counterpart on Monday, adding to its gains from Friday, as oil prices rose to their highest level in more than a year and data showed speculators raising bullish bets on the currency.

The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2738 to the greenback, or 78.49 US cents, having touched its strongest level since Jan. 27 at 1.2731.

It gained 0.6% on Friday despite data showing Canada lost far more jobs than expected in January, while it has climbed about 15% since March.

As of Feb. 2, speculators had raised net long positions in the Canadian dollar to the most since last February, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

"Rising oil and natural gas prices, along with other commodities appear to be giving the loonie a tailwind at the moment," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was boosted by supply cuts among key producers and hopes for further US economic stimulus.

US crude oil futures settled nearly 2% stronger at $57.97 a barrel, while Wall Street climbed to record highs.

Canada's most populous province of Ontario said it would extend a stay-at-home order in Toronto and nearby suburbs by two weeks, but residents of three largely rural public health regions can leave their homes starting on Wednesday.

The Bank of Canada has forecast that the economy will contract in the first quarter as lockdowns weigh on activity. Deputy Governor Timothy Lane is due to speak on Wednesday.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 1.2 basis points at 1.011%. It touched its highest intraday level since March last year at 1.027%.

Canadian Dollar Canada GDP canada economy Colin Cieszynski

Canadian dollar notches a 12-day high as oil climbs

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Mode of ballot: PBC demands withdrawal of ordinance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters