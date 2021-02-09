ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
AVN 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.47%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.32%)
DGKC 117.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.31%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.7%)
HUBC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.74%)
JSCL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
KAPCO 44.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.19%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIBTL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
POWER 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.66%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.91%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.96%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.41%)
TRG 129.25 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (4.56%)
UNITY 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.66%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 33.35 (0.67%)
BR30 26,018 Increased By ▲ 306.93 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,890 Increased By ▲ 168.36 (0.36%)
KSE30 19,597 Increased By ▲ 97.01 (0.5%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may rise into $14.15-1/4 to $14.38-1/4 range

  • Chances are the contract may fail to break $14.01-1/4 in its first attempt and then retreat moderately towards $13.89-3/4. A rise to $14.03 may confirm a break above $14.01-1/4.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may break a resistance at $14.01-1/4 per bushel, and rise into a range of $14.15-1/4 to $14.38-1/4.

The contract is riding on a wave c, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from the Jan. 25 low of $12.98. This wave is expected to travel to $14.38-1/4, its 100% projection level.

Even though this wave c is unlikely to end around $14.01-1/4, this 61.8% projection level may work as a strong resistance.

Chances are the contract may fail to break $14.01-1/4 in its first attempt and then retreat moderately towards $13.89-3/4. A rise to $14.03 may confirm a break above $14.01-1/4.

A break below $13.89-3/4 could open the way towards $13.78-1/4. On the daily chart, the contract has more or less cleared a resistance at $13.97. It may revisit the high of $14.36-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

CBOT soybeans may rise into $14.15-1/4 to $14.38-1/4 range

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters