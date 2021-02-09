ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
AVN 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.72%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.75%)
DGKC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.48%)
EPCL 47.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.59%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
FFL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
HASCOL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.28%)
HUBC 91.89 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.06%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.44%)
JSCL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.77%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.31%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.65%)
PRL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.02%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.96%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TRG 129.60 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.85%)
UNITY 36.45 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.08%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 5,025 Increased By ▲ 35.77 (0.72%)
BR30 26,050 Increased By ▲ 338.15 (1.32%)
KSE100 46,902 Increased By ▲ 180.57 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 102.43 (0.53%)
Spot gold may rise into $1,853-$1,875 range

  • A break below $1,827.93, however, will indicate a resumption of the downtrend towards $1,783. On the daily chart, gold could be consolidating within a big flat that developed from $1,764.29.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may rise into a range of $1,853-$1,875 per ounce, as it has cleared a resistance at $1,840.

The strong rise from the Feb. 4 low of $1,784.76 strongly suggests the completion of a wave C around a key support at $1,783, its 61.8% projection level.

Either the downtrend from the Jan. 6 high of $1,959.01 has further reversed, or the uptrend from the Nov. 30, 2020 low of $1,764.29 has extended.

A break below $1,827.93, however, will indicate a resumption of the downtrend towards $1,783. On the daily chart, gold could be consolidating within a big flat that developed from $1,764.29.

This pattern consists of three waves that are roughly equal in length.

The current wave c could travel into a range of $1,934-$1,979.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

