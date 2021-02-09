ANL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
ASC 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.66%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.99%)
DGKC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.48%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
FFL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
HASCOL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.9%)
HUBC 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.74%)
JSCL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
KAPCO 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.12%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
PIBTL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.77%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.66%)
PRL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.73%)
PTC 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.07%)
SILK 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.95%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
TRG 129.40 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (4.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.66%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 33.63 (0.67%)
BR30 26,037 Increased By ▲ 325.12 (1.26%)
KSE100 46,871 Increased By ▲ 149.57 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,586 Increased By ▲ 86.23 (0.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets track Wall St records on reopening hopes

  • Bitcoin pushed to a new record of $47,492.93 after getting a huge boost from news that Elon Musk's electric carmaker Tesla had invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency and said it would soon accept it as payment.
AFP 09 Feb 2021

HONG KONG: Equities pushed ever higher in Asian trade on Tuesday following another record-breaking performance on Wall Street as vaccinations are rolled out, infections fall and investors bet Joe Biden will be able to push through his massive stimulus.

While there is a growing sense of concern that valuations may have gone too far for now, having enjoyed a strong rally in recent months, the general mood is one of optimism that the global economy will break out as life gradually returns to normal.

The president's $1.9 trillion rescue bill is winding its way through Congress and while Biden might not get the broad bipartisan deal he had hoped for, Democrats' majority in both houses is likely to be enough for them to pass a large package.

The giant spending splurge, which includes $1,400 cash handouts, comes as the US immunisation programme gathers pace and figures show new cases, deaths and hospitalisations are tumbling.

A similar picture is emerging in Britain while Europe is also seeing improvements.

Adding to the positivity, statistics out of Israel -- which has led the world in vaccinations -- appear to show the jabs are working.

"Financial markets are forward-looking, and it looks like the US and Europe have Covid cases heading in the right direction," said OANDA's Edward Moya.

"Reflation bets are running wild and that could be enough to keep this stock market party going."

All three main indexes on Wall Street ended at new highs and Asia extended the rally.

Seoul led gains, jumping one percent while Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai, Singapore, Jakarta and Manila were also well in the green. Axi strategist Stephen Innes said buying was "further buoyed by an upbeat set of earnings from the holiday season and vaccine optimism".

The inoculation drive, he said, "provides the ultimate recovery safety net that will allow people to participate on all those pre-Covid activities like the simple pleasures of going to a movie or having a meal out at the local eatery again".

Crude prices continued to climb on expectations for a surge in demand as economies reopen, with Brent holding around 13-month highs above $60.

"Oil's fundamentals are looking strong again on both (the) supply and demand side," said Moya.

"Despite demand being down about five million barrels year-over-year, optimism is high that vaccine rollouts will have key parts of the global economy return to normal."

Bitcoin pushed to a new record of $47,492.93 after getting a huge boost from news that Elon Musk's electric carmaker Tesla had invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency and said it would soon accept it as payment.

Gold was also seeing increasing interest from dealers seeking out the safe haven as a hedge against an expected jump in inflation with the world economy kicking back into gear and Biden's stimulus being rolled out.

The yellow metal has risen around three percent since hitting a two-month low on Friday and was trading at $1,841 an ounce.

hong kong asian stocks Asian Gold Trade Asian trade Asian afternoon trade

Asian markets track Wall St records on reopening hopes

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Mode of ballot: PBC demands withdrawal of ordinance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters