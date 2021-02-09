MCC Airport confiscates gold biscuits

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate (MCC), Airport on Monday claimed to have confiscated gold biscuits worth Rs 4.82 million from a passenger.

According to the MCC, Airport spokesman, a Pakistani passenger, who was travelling to Karachi from Doha via Qatar Airways flight QR 604, was intercepted due to his unusual body movement at international arrival.

He was asked to declare if any contraband goods were in his possession. On his refusal, he was sent for physical examination.

The Customs officials have recovered 22 carats of pure gold biscuits weighted 500 grams from his possession.

The value of confiscated gold biscuits is estimated to be Rs 4.82 million. The spokesman said that the passenger had concealed gold biscuits in the pockets of his trousers.

Consequent upon the recovery, he was taken into custody and after registering the case, he was presented in the court where his remand was granted to the Customs department for further investigation.

