108 Covid-19 patients on ventilators in Punjab

LAHORE: As per statistics released by the health department, as many as 108 Covid-19 patients including 69 in Lahore are on ventilators in Punjab. As per the latest statistics released by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, in Punjab, the number of ventilators available is 407 out of 515 reserved for Corona patients. In Lahore’s hospitals, 119 ventilators are available out of 188 reserved for Corona patients.

