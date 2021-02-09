CDWP approves four uplift projects worth Rs6.8bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved four development projects at the cost of Rs 6.8 billion and recommended one project worth Rs 43.33 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan at P-Block Secretariat on Monday.

Planning Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from the provincial governments participated through video conference.

Development projects related to energy, information technology, transport and communications were presented in the meeting.

A project presented in the meeting related to energy namely, “16 MW Hydro Power Project Naltar-III, Gilgit” at the cost of Rs 6.199 billion approved by the CDWP.

The object of the project is to construct a 16 MW hydropower project to transmit energy to Gilgit through the existing 66kV transmission line of Naltar-V for meeting power requirements of the Gilgit Town and its surrounding areas.

Three projects related to information technology were presented in the meeting. First project namely, “Feasibility study for Establishing of Jiddat Investment and Support Fund” worth Rs84.200 million, and second project titled, “Feasibility study and consultancy for Development of STZ (Special Technology Zones) in Pakistan” worth Rs165 million, and the third project was “High Impact Skills Boot Camp” worth Rs420.011 million. The CDWP approved three information technology projects.

The Ministry of Communications presented the project related to transport and communications titled, “Sialkot (Sambial)-Kharian Motorway” worth Rs43.33 billion referred to the ECNEC for further approval.

The project envisages construction of a 69km long 4-lane wide Sambial-Kharian Motorway with structures to be constructed for six lanes.

It will be a divided controlled access with 0.6 m New Jersey Barrier as median and having a Right of Way of 100m.

In his concluding remarks, Secretary Rana appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of the officers of the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives for conducting the weekly meetings of the CDWP with utmost diligence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021