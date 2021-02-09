ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
ASC 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.56%)
AVN 103.22 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.24%)
BOP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
BYCO 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
DGKC 116.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.29%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.97%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.09%)
FFBL 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
FFL 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.66%)
HASCOL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.78%)
HUBC 90.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.89%)
JSCL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.36%)
KAPCO 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.78%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
PIBTL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.88%)
POWER 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
PPL 94.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.86%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.55%)
TRG 123.61 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (9.37%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.82%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CDWP approves four uplift projects worth Rs6.8bn

Recorder Report 09 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved four development projects at the cost of Rs 6.8 billion and recommended one project worth Rs 43.33 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan at P-Block Secretariat on Monday.

Planning Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from the provincial governments participated through video conference.

Development projects related to energy, information technology, transport and communications were presented in the meeting.

A project presented in the meeting related to energy namely, “16 MW Hydro Power Project Naltar-III, Gilgit” at the cost of Rs 6.199 billion approved by the CDWP.

The object of the project is to construct a 16 MW hydropower project to transmit energy to Gilgit through the existing 66kV transmission line of Naltar-V for meeting power requirements of the Gilgit Town and its surrounding areas.

Three projects related to information technology were presented in the meeting. First project namely, “Feasibility study for Establishing of Jiddat Investment and Support Fund” worth Rs84.200 million, and second project titled, “Feasibility study and consultancy for Development of STZ (Special Technology Zones) in Pakistan” worth Rs165 million, and the third project was “High Impact Skills Boot Camp” worth Rs420.011 million. The CDWP approved three information technology projects.

The Ministry of Communications presented the project related to transport and communications titled, “Sialkot (Sambial)-Kharian Motorway” worth Rs43.33 billion referred to the ECNEC for further approval.

The project envisages construction of a 69km long 4-lane wide Sambial-Kharian Motorway with structures to be constructed for six lanes.

It will be a divided controlled access with 0.6 m New Jersey Barrier as median and having a Right of Way of 100m.

In his concluding remarks, Secretary Rana appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of the officers of the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives for conducting the weekly meetings of the CDWP with utmost diligence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Central Development Working Party Mathar Niaz Rana Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan Executive Committee of the National Economic Council

CDWP approves four uplift projects worth Rs6.8bn

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Mode of ballot: PBC demands withdrawal of ordinance

Govt planning to launch country’s first-ever IPG

Fiscal deficit: Govt plans to borrow Rs4.9trn in 3 months

Cross-border movement of goods: FBR to allow CCS subscribers to get enrolled in PSW

APTTA extension for 3 months as issues stay unresolved

Govt mulling reducing taxes on imported food items

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.