TCL becomes title sponsor of Peshawar Zalmi

09 Feb 2021

KARACHI: With Pakistan’s largest sporting event just around the corner, electronics giant TCL Pakistan once again renewed their partnership with Peshawar Zalmi. The partnership was formally signed by Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi and TCL Pakistan’s General Manager Sunny Yang in a ceremony. PSL 2021 will see TCL serving as the main title sponsor.

Having sponsored PSL over the past few years, TCL has taken their partnership one step further. This new initiative between Peshawar Zalmi and the electronics company shows its continuous commitment and enduring affiliation with cricket. The brands also aim to combine efforts to promote the sport and bring young talented individuals to the forefront.

Speaking about the renewal of the contract, Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL Pakistan expressed her anticipation for the upcoming tournament by stating, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Peshawar Zalmi in 2021 as well.”—PR

