LME official prices
09 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1940.00 2007.50 7936.50 2030.50 17954.00 23985.00 2636.50 2040.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1940.00 2007.50 7936.50 2030.50 17954.00 23985.00 2636.50 2040.00
3-months Buyer 1970.00 2012.00 7928.50 2045.50 17995.00 23035.00 2655.50 2040.00
3-months Seller 1970.00 2012.00 7928.50 2045.50 17995.00 23035.00 2655.50 2040.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22501.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22501.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
