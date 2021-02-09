ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
Proposed right issues

KARACHI: Right issues proposed by companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 09 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Right issues proposed by companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange.

====================================================================================
Company                                                                         Rate
====================================================================================
Media Times Ltd at a discount of Rs 5/-per share                                 14%
Summit Bank Ltd                                                             11.2443%
Pervez Ahmed Securities Ltd. at a discount of Rs51/-pershare                 231.08%
Pervez Ahmed Securities (at a discount of 80% i.e. Rs 2/-per share)          189.39%
Summit Bank Ltd.                                                                 65%
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. (Preference Right Shares)                           15%
====================================================================================

