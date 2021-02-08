ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
KP Governor, CM visit Padhri Games reserve Jehlum

  • The governor and the chief minister took keen interest in Padhri Game Reserve which is an international standard facility in Pakistan.
APP 08 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman accompanied by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday paid visit to Padhri Game Reserve, Jehlum, the only habitat where the rare Punjab Urial Sheep is found, on the special invitation of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam.

The purpose of the visit was to see concept and methodology of the International Standards Game Reserve which was established in 2015 under the Punjab Wildlife Act. Padhri Game Reserve is 25,000 acres of wilderness, situated in Jehlum district of Punjab.

The governor and the chief minister took keen interest in Padhri Game Reserve which is an international standard facility in Pakistan and expressed their interest that after validation of concept the Organized and certified game reserves would be planned in KP province.

The PM’s aide on Environment Malik Amin Aslam briefed the governor and the chief minister on the methodology and concept of this Game Reserve for implementation in KP province.

He said this model was based on community engagement, creating rural jobs and promoting eco tourism opportunities with a special focus on preservation of flora, fauna and heritage of the area.

The model was worth replicating throughout Pakistan for a sustainable solution for preservation of Wildlife and improving rural livelihoods in such landscapes, he added.

