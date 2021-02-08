World
Mexican inflation seen higher in January
- The median forecast of 13 analysts polled was for inflation to climb to 3.46% in January from 3.15% in December.
- Core annual inflation was expected to register a rate of 3.82%, the survey showed.
08 Feb 2021
MEXICO CITY: Annual inflation in Mexico likely accelerated in January due to an increase in the price of gasoline and some foods, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.
The median forecast of 13 analysts polled was for inflation to climb to 3.46% in January from 3.15% in December.
In January, consumer prices were predicted to have risen 0.78%, the poll showed. The core price index, which strips out some volatile components, was seen increasing 0.36%.
Core annual inflation was expected to register a rate of 3.82%, the survey showed.
Mexico's central bank targets an inflation rate of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance limit above or below that.
The Mexican national statistics agency, INEGI, is due to publish the latest inflation data on Tuesday.
Army has nothing to do with politics, those encouraging such talks should first provide evidence: DG ISPR
Mexican inflation seen higher in January
Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather
PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi
China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces
SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple
India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts
Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours
Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM
Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts
14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off
Read more stories
Comments