Mexican inflation seen higher in January

MEXICO CITY: Annual inflation in Mexico likely accelerated in January due to an increase in the price of gasoline and some foods, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The median forecast of 13 analysts polled was for inflation to climb to 3.46% in January from 3.15% in December.

In January, consumer prices were predicted to have risen 0.78%, the poll showed. The core price index, which strips out some volatile components, was seen increasing 0.36%.

Core annual inflation was expected to register a rate of 3.82%, the survey showed.

Mexico's central bank targets an inflation rate of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance limit above or below that.

The Mexican national statistics agency, INEGI, is due to publish the latest inflation data on Tuesday.