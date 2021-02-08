ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil lifts Saudi shares; other Gulf indexes fall

  • Saudi gains for third consecutive session.
  • Spike in coronavirus cases hits UAE stocks.
  • Dubai falls for fourth straight session.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

Saudi Arabian shares surged on Monday as crude prices rose to their highest in just over a year, while the markets in the United Arab Emirates finished lower after a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks soured sentiment.

Oil prices, the most crucial catalyst for the Saudi financial market, were boosted by supply cuts among key producers and hopes for further US economic stimulus measures that could boost demand.

The oil market continues to tighten with deeper cuts from Saudi Arabia, which pledged extra reductions in February and March after cuts by other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index firmed 1.4%, extending its gains to a third session and posting its best day since Dec. 22.

Index heavyweight Al-Rajhi Bank added 2.1%, while Saudi Basic Industries Corp, the Gulf's largest petrochemical maker, advanced 1.6%.

However it was a different story in other Gulf markets, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai shares declining 0.3% and 0.9% respectively.

The UAE on Sunday decided it will temporarily only vaccinate residents and citizens who are elderly or who have certain health conditions.

The policy change was brought in to contain the disease and to ensure acquired community immunity following a spike in infections over the past weeks, the country's health ministry said.

In Dubai, losses were led by the emirate's biggest bank Emirates NBD and its largest listed developer Emaar Properties, which shed 2.2% and 1% respectively.

The Dubai markets have now logged losses in the last four straight sessions.

Aldar Properties was the biggest loser on the Abu Dhabi benchmark, falling 3.1%, while the UAE's largest lender and index heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank slipped 0.3%.

In Qatar the benchmark declined 0.5%, dragged down mainly by a 1.5% loss in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index lost 0.7%, with Commercial International Bank, the country's largest private bank, falling 1.2%.

United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabian shares US economic stimulus measures

Oil lifts Saudi shares; other Gulf indexes fall

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters