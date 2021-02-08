ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
World

French health minister encourages use of AstraZeneca jab

  • Veran said that the South African variant had not been widely detected in France.
AFP 08 Feb 2021

PARIS: French Health Minister Olivier Veran sought to boost confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday as he received a dose in front of TV cameras and reporters at a hospital southwest of Paris.

South Africa has delayed the start of its inoculation programme using the jab from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical group over concerns it does not work on a new variant of Covid-19 that originated in the country.

Veran said that the South African variant had not been widely detected in France.

"I continue to recommend vaccination by the AstraZeneca vaccine, which protects against 99 percent of the viruses that are present in our country," Veran said from a hospital in the town of Melun.

France received 270,000 doses of the jab on Saturday and would take delivery of another 300,000 in the next few days, he added.

The vaccine is to be used as a priority for all care workers, including hospital and nursing home staff, as well as domestic workers.

"I encourage all careworkers to get themselves vaccinated in their hospitals, health centres and all available places in order to protect themselves as fast as possible," Veran said.

The jab distributed by AstraZeneca and developed by the University of Oxford is set to be discussed by WHO experts on Monday amid doubts about its efficacy against the South African variant and against disease in the over-65s.

French President Emmanuel Macron said at the end of January that the shot was "quasi-ineffective for people over 65."

