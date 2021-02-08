CBOT wheat may test support at $6.36-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may test a support at $6.36-1/4 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall to $6.25-3/4.

The contract is riding on a wave C from $6.71. This wave is capable of traveling to $6.02-1/4, its 100% projection level. The bounce triggered by the support at $6.28-1/2 has been shaped into a triangle, which looks like a bearish continuation pattern, to be followed by a fall.

A break above $6.48-1/4 could lead to a gain into the $6.53-1/2 to $6.60-1/4 range. On the daily chart, wheat is still consolidating around $6.41-1/4, the 61.8% retracement of the uptrend from $5.89-3/4 to $6.93.

Until the contract gets out of a range of $6.29 to $6.53-1/2, the trending signal may remain mixed.

