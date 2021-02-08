Ukraine sunoil export prices down over past week

ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

KYIV: Ukrainian sunflower oil asking export prices lost between $10 and $15 a tonne over the past week, following a global downward trend, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday.

It said Ukrainian-origin sunoil prices fell to a range of $1,285 to $1,295 per tonne FOB Black Sea with delivery in February-March.

The consultancy last month increased its forecast for Ukraine's sunoil production and exports for the 2020/21 season to 6.219 million tonnes and 5.780 million tonnes, respectively.

Ukraine produced 7 million tonnes of the commodity in the 2019/20 season and exported 6.632 million tonnes.

APK-Inform also said Ukraine's sunflower oil exports had risen by 12% to 2.2 million tonnes in the first four months of the 2020/21 production year, thanks to high foreign demand.

