ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,992 Decreased By ▼ -16.42 (-0.33%)
BR30 25,721 Increased By ▲ 46.36 (0.18%)
KSE100 46,720 Decreased By ▼ -185.67 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,504 Decreased By ▼ -71.7 (-0.37%)
South Korea shares down near 1% on news Hyundai-Apple car deal is off

Reuters 08 Feb 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, driven by a plunge in auto shares, while both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 29.39 points, or 0.94%, at 3,091.24, after falling as much as 1.12% in early trade.

** Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp shares tumbled as much as 8.42% and 15.27%, respectively, after they said they are not now in talks with Apple Inc on autonomous electric cars, a month after confirming early-stage talks with the tech giant.

** The sub-index for transportation equipment dropped 7.86%, while the group's other affiliates Hyundai Mobis , Hyundai Glovis and Hyundai Wia ended down 8.65%, 9.5% and 11.9%, respectively.

** Most heavyweights skidded: Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix slid 0.60% and 1.96%, respectively, while batterymakers LG Chem and Samsung SDI also dropped 3.70% and 0.65% each.

** Investors also awaited the MSCI quarterly index review data due to be released at 2200 GMT on Tuesday.

** "Market volatility may increase this week depending on foreign investors trading ahead of the expiry of KOSPI options," said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 354.6 billion won ($316.83 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,119.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.37% higher than its previous close at 1,123.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.8 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,119.6.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 1.001%.

