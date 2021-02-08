ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,993 Decreased By ▼ -15.37 (-0.31%)
BR30 25,747 Increased By ▲ 71.78 (0.28%)
KSE100 46,760 Decreased By ▼ -146.12 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,528 Decreased By ▼ -48.29 (-0.25%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent strikes $60/bbl as supply cuts, stimulus hopes boost prices

  • A weaker dollar against most currencies on Monday also supported commodities, with dollar-denominated commodities becoming more affordable to holders of other currencies.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Monday to their highest in just over a year, with Brent futures nudging past $60 a barrel, boosted by supply cuts among key producers and hopes for further US economic stimulus measures to boost demand.

Brent crude for April touched an intraday high of $60.06 a barrel, the highest since January last year. The front-month contract was at $59.90 by 0728 GMT, up 56 cents, or 0.9%.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for March advanced 60 cents, or 1.1%, to $57.45 a barrel, the highest since January last year.

Saudi Arabia's pledge of extra supply cuts in February and March on the back of reductions by other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, is helping to balance global markets and support prices.

In a sign that prompt supplies are tightening, the six-month Brent spread hit a high of $2.45 on Monday, its widest since January last year.

OCBC's economist Howie Lee said the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia sent a "very bullish signal" last week when it kept monthly crude prices to Asia unchanged despite expectations of small cuts.

"I don't think anybody dares to short the market when Saudi is like this," he added.

Investors, focused on oil demand recovery forecast by analysts to take place in the second half this year, are overlooking short-term weakness in demand right now caused by anti-coronavirus lockdowns across parts of Europe and Asia, Lee said.

A weaker dollar against most currencies on Monday also supported commodities, with dollar-denominated commodities becoming more affordable to holders of other currencies.

"A weak US jobs report boosted hopes of further stimulus measures," ANZ analysts said, adding that energy products and industrial metals benefited from an increased appetite for risk among investors.

Stronger crude prices are, meanwhile, encouraging US producers to increase output.

The US oil rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose last week to its highest since May, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes Co.

Brent oil crude Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Oil prices rose

Brent strikes $60/bbl as supply cuts, stimulus hopes boost prices

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters