ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,993 Decreased By ▼ -15.02 (-0.3%)
BR30 25,707 Increased By ▲ 32.01 (0.12%)
KSE100 46,771 Decreased By ▼ -134.99 (-0.29%)
KSE30 19,527 Decreased By ▼ -48.74 (-0.25%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Koeman defends Barcelona league rotation in pursuit of Copa glory

  • "I discussed resting Leo with him yesterday and we agreed we would bring him on if we needed him. He came on and changed the game, he brought life to our play," he said.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

SEVILLE: Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman justified resting key players including Lionel Messi in Sunday's 3-2 win at Real Betis in La Liga by saying he wanted to keep his side fresh for the upcoming Copa del Rey semi-final clash at Sevilla.

The Dutchman left usual starters Messi, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri out of his starting lineup, but called on the trio to turn the game around after Borja Iglesias had given Betis a first-half lead.

Messi equalised within two minutes of coming off the bench and played a part in Barca's second goal, while Francisco Trincao thumped in the winner in the 87th minute.

"Above all I made the rotations because the players are exhausted," Koeman told reporters.

"We've played 11 games this year, 10 of which have been away from home and late at night. We are into the Copa del Rey semi-finals and Sevilla are a good side so we have to protect players to ensure we don't get more injuries."

Although the Copa del Rey ranks well below the La Liga title and Champions League in importance to supporters, Koeman is prioritising the competition this season as his side lag behind Atletico Madrid in the title race.

"It's the quickest route to win something which is very important for us. But Barca must have a winning mentality in every game and in every competition," Koeman added.

The Dutchman also revealed he had agreed to leave Messi out of the starting 11, on the understanding he would introduced the talismanic Argentine if the team were in trouble.

"I discussed resting Leo with him yesterday and we agreed we would bring him on if we needed him. He came on and changed the game, he brought life to our play," he said.

"Barca are a much better side with Messi, he is so effective and he has spent so many years proving he is a vital player to this team."

Messi, 33, had only previously begun one league game on the bench this season. He started November's home game against Betis as a substitute but came on at halftime to help turn a 1-1 draw into a 5-2 victory.

Barcelona Lionel Messi Ronald Koeman Frenkie de Jong Francisco Trincao

Koeman defends Barcelona league rotation in pursuit of Copa glory

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters