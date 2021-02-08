ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.18%)
AVN 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.49%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.29%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
FFL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.77%)
HASCOL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
HUBC 91.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.2%)
JSCL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
MLCF 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.94%)
PAEL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
POWER 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
PPL 94.52 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
PRL 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.33%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 5.38 (4.76%)
UNITY 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.05%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,993 Decreased By ▼ -14.87 (-0.3%)
BR30 25,621 Decreased By ▼ -53.65 (-0.21%)
KSE100 46,852 Decreased By ▼ -53.64 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,543 Decreased By ▼ -32.61 (-0.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 166,200

  • The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 414 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 166,200.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexico Mexico's health ministry 414 new confirmed deaths

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 166,200

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks

Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen

ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’

Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters