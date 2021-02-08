Markets
Palm oil gains for third day on expectations of weak January supply
- The contract fell 3.3% last week.
08 Feb 2021
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third straight session on Monday, tracking stronger rival soyoil, supported by expectations of weak January stocks and lower production.
The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 8 ringgit, or 0.24%, at 3,383 ringgit ($832.84) a tonne during early trade.
The contract fell 3.3% last week.
Investors are now eyeing official January supply and demand data, as well as February 1-10 export data, scheduled to be released on Wednesday.
PSO refutes reports says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi
Palm oil gains for third day on expectations of weak January supply
Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours
Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM
Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts
14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off
Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks
Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen
ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’
Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz
Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis
Read more stories
Comments