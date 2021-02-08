ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.08%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.18%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
DGKC 116.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.27%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.17%)
FCCL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.17%)
FFBL 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.28%)
HASCOL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
HUBC 91.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
JSCL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
POWER 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 94.51 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
PRL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TRG 118.82 Increased By ▲ 5.80 (5.13%)
UNITY 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.62%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
BR100 4,994 Decreased By ▼ -14.48 (-0.29%)
BR30 25,622 Decreased By ▼ -52.45 (-0.2%)
KSE100 46,853 Decreased By ▼ -52.93 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,546 Decreased By ▼ -30.43 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cocoa prices seen falling below current levels at end of 2021

  • "Origins are behind on selling and the current market dynamics does not encourage (industry) buying early," said an industry source.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

NEW YORK: Cocoa prices are seen falling below current levels at the end of 2021 as demand remains slow due to the nagging impact from the coronavirus pandemic, and a large surplus in the global market is also expected in the 2020/21 season, a Reuters poll showed.

London cocoa futures were seen at 1,644 pounds per tonne on average at the year's end versus 1,699 pounds at the close on Friday, while New York futures were estimated to close 2021 at $2,438 per tonne compared to $2,587 on Friday.

"Farmers have struggled to sell beans over the last 12 months, in large part due to the impact of COVID-19 in the hospitality sector, with closures denting demand," said analyst Caroline Bain from Capital Economics.

According to her, COVID vaccines rollout and lifting of containment measures will be key to the market.

The pandemic has reduced grindings to as much as 10% compared to last year as out-of-home consumption of chocolate fell strongly.

But even if vaccination allows for a recovery in the hospitality sector, a large surplus will be left after that, the analysts said.

The poll with 12 market participants saw a supply surplus of 218,000 tonnes in 2020/21 versus a much smaller surplus of 19,000 tonnes in 2019/20 estimated by the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO).

"Origins are behind on selling and the current market dynamics does not encourage (industry) buying early," said an industry source.

Poll participants also cited as a bearish factor in the market the $400/tonne living income differential (LID) introduced last year by top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana, which led some consumers to be more conservative in their buying, helping to boost stocks at origins.

Cocoa production in number 1 grower Ivory Coast was seen at 2.17 million tonnes in 2020/21, compared to 2.1 million in 2019/20, while output in number 2 producer Ghana was seen at 879,000 tonnes versus 800,000 tonnes in 2019/20.

Cocoa prices Ghana International Cocoa Organization London cocoa futures Caroline Bain

Cocoa prices seen falling below current levels at end of 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks

Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen

ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’

Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis

Fears grow for missing climbers on K2

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters