Sick units: FPCCI nominates Zubair as convener panel

PESHAWAR: President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCI) Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon has nominated Zubair Ali as convener of committee on revival of sick industrial units across the country, said a press release issued here Sunday.

Zubair Ali had also served as Vice President FPCCI and is presently Executive Committee member of the FPCCI. Beside, remaining president Peshawar Chamber of Traders and Small Industries, he was also elected as executive committee member of Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) for several terms.

In capacity as Vice President FPCCI, Mr. Zubair Ali had rendered matchless services for the business community and succeeded in collecting all chambers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on single platform and arranged several exposure visits to various countries for the industrialists of the province.

The President FPCCI has also empowered him for nominating nine experienced industrialists from across the country to begin work for revival of sick industrial units.

The committee will also prepared a comprehensive report for revival of sick industrial units for presentation to federal and provincial governments through FPCCI in shape of recommendations for the purpose.

Meanwhile, President Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), President Mohmand Chamber, Arbab Farooq, President Dir Chamber, Noor Alam Bacha, President D I Khan Chamber, Zafar Jalil Mastikhel and President Kohat Chamber, Asad Javed have welcomed the nomination of Zubair Ali as convener for such important committee and have expressed gratitude to President FPCCI for according such big honour to the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

