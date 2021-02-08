Non-Muslim’s complaints: Grievance cell established: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: A grievance cell has been set up in the office of Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi to resolve legitimate complaints of non-Muslims.

Addressing a ceremony in a Church in Islamabad here on Sunday, Ashrafi, who is also Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), urged non Muslims to lodge their complaints against any threats being faced by them in freely practicing their religion. “Every Pakistani being threatened on religious grounds can lodge complaint in the cell,” he said.

Ashrafi stated that Interfaith Harmony Councils’ Conveners have been appointed all over the country, which was constituted earlier to promote religious tolerance among the people of different religions and religious sects. Ashrafi stated that minorities living in Pakistan were not second class citizens. They have all the rights and privileges as enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan. Islam is a religion of peace, security and compassion, which guarantees protection of minorities’ rights in a Muslim state.

He stated that Muslims as well as non-Muslims played very effective and imperative role in Pakistan movement. A meeting of all religious schools of thought from across Pakistan would be held in the first week of March 2021 to suggest positive recommendations regarding betterment of minorities in Pakistan.

Misuse of blasphemy laws was being restrained in Pakistan and If anyone has any evidence in this regard, they should brought these incidents into the notice of Government. He said Coordination Center has also been set up in the country to contain misuse of blasphemy laws as some conspiring elements were spearheading baseless propaganda campaign to malign Pakistan on Religious grounds.

Responding to a question, he said the complaints regarding Interreligious Peace Committees were being reviewed and any illegal act will not be tolerated.