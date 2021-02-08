Prices of essential food items fall slightly in local market

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, except live chicken/meat, sugar, cooking oil/ghee, have dropped slightly in the local market, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

It witnessed a downward trend in the prices of vegetables in the local market in the previous week as compared to the preceding week. Ginger is being sold at Rs320 per kilogramme against the price of Rs400 per kilogramme in the last week. Similarly, garlic was available at Rs200 per kilogramme against the price of Rs250 per kilogramme in the previous week.

Likewise, a one-kilogramme tomato is being sold at Rs40 per kilogramme which was selling at Rs60 per kilogramme in the previous week. It added that onion was available at Rs40 per kilogramme against the rate of Rs50 per kilogramme in the preceding week. Green chilli is being sold at Rs120 per kilogramme against the price of Rs180 per kilogramme in the previous week, whereas lemon was available at Rs120 per kilogramme.

Potatoes are being sold at Rs40 per kilogramme against the price of Rs60 per kilogramme in the last week, it was noticed, while tinda was available at Rs40 per kilogramme, kado at Rs60 per kilogramme, peas at Rs40-50 per kilogramme, arvi at Rs80 per kilogramme against Rs100 per kilogramme a week ago.

Similarly, a one-kilogramme cauliflower was available at Rs40 per kilogramme against the price of Rs60 per kilogramme, while cabbage was being sold at R50 per kilogramme against the price of Rs70 per kilogramme in the previous week. Bringle is being sold at Rs50 per kilogramme, turnip at Rs40 per kilogramme.

A bundle of radish was available at Rs30, while spinach bundle was available at Rs25. Bitter gourd (karela) was available at Rs120-150 per kilogramme, French bean was being sold at Rs150 per kilogramme.

According to the survey, the price of sugar has escalated to Rs100 per kilogramme which was selling at Rs95 per kilogramme in the previous week. Similarly, gram flour (baisen) was available at Rs100-120 and Rs130 per kilogramme.

Likewise, according to the survey, ghee/cooking oil prices also surged up in the local market as all brands and quality were available at within the range of Rs200-240 and Rs250-260 per kilogramme/litre.

A nominal increase in price of live chicken/meat was observed in the local market as it was available at Rs218 per kilogramme against the price of Rs211 per kilogramme in the previous week. A dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs150 against the price of Rs160-170 per dozen in the last week, the survey noticed.

No change was witnessed in cow meat, as it is being sold against the official fixed price at Rs500 per kilogramme against the Rs350 price fixed by district administration. Similarly, mutton was being sold at multiple rates within range of Rs1100-1200 and Rs1300 per kilogramme in the local market.

Prices of fresh milk have also gone up unchecked in the local market as milk sellers are charging consumers with artificial rates and openly defying the official fixed rates. For instance, fresh milk was available at Rs120-130 per litre against the official fixed price of Rs90-100 per litre, while yogurt is being sold at Rs100-120 per kilogramme.

In the local market, according to the survey, the price of red flour and fine flour also decreased to Rs800-900 from Rs1000-1100 per 20-kg bag.

Fruits being a staple food, which is also completely out of purchasing power of a common man as their prices are sky-high in the local market. Pomegranate is being sold at Rs200-250, Kabul-origin apple is being sold at Rs220 per kilogramme, while locally swat produced apple was available at Rs100-120 per kilogramme, guava is being sold at Rs150 per kilogramme, bananas are being sold at Rs50-60 and Rs70-80 per dozen, fruiter was available at Rs80 per dozen, orange at Rs120 per dozen.

It was witnessed that the prices of pulses/food grains remained on high-side. Good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs150-160 per kilogramme, while other qualities were being available within the range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs70-80 per kilogramme.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180 and Rs200-220 per kilogramme, white lobiya at Rs200 per kilogramme, big-size white channa available at Rs140 per kilogramme while small size at Rs120 per kilogramme, mash dal was being sold at Rs260 per kilogramme, dhoti dal at Rs220 per kilogramme and dal masoor at Rs160 per kilogramme.

Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160 while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220 per kilogramme.

Prices of dry fruits also touched a new peak in the retail market this winter season, which is completely unaffordable for people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021