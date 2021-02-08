ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Alibaba plans up to $5bn US-dollar bond issuance

Reuters 08 Feb 2021

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to raise up to $5 billion through the sale of a US dollar-denominated bond, according to a marketing term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The book for the offering will open on Thursday and the deal is expected to be priced on the same day, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Investor response to the deal will test sentiment towards Alibaba amid a regulatory heat for founder Jack Ma’s business empire, triggered by a speech in late October in which he publicly criticised the country’s regulatory system.

That set off a chain of events that resulted in the halting of affiliate Ant Group’s $37 billion stock market listing.

Alibaba on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue.

“They monitor the markets very closely and they have elected to go now. It’s Alibaba, they will get it done. We have been waiting for this transaction to come for a long time now,” said the person with direct knowledge of the transaction. The international bond offering will be Alibaba’s third, according to data from Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group business. It sold an $8 billion US dollar bond in 2014, followed by a $7-billion tranche in 2017, the data showed.—Reuters

London Stock Exchange Alibaba Ecommerce bond

Alibaba plans up to $5bn US-dollar bond issuance

Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks

Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen

ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’

Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis

Fears grow for missing climbers on K2

Threats from Afghan-based terror groups: UN report vindicates Pakistan’s position: FO

Animation industry: MoITT, ISPR collaborate for development

Iran takes ‘final’ stance on nuclear deal

Receivables/payables dispute: KE seeks resolution on equity, fairness Shariah basis

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.