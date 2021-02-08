ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Returns on Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Bank Accounts (JULY TO DEC 2020)

Recorder Report 08 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Comparative table of returns being given banks on their Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Accounts and Term Deposits.

=====================================================================================================================================
RETURNS ON PLS INVESTMENTS                                               (JULY TO DEC 2020)                                  PERCENT)
=====================================================================================================================================
BANKS                       NOTICE     DEPOSIT   Saving                                  TERM DEPOSITS
                           7 to 29   30 days &     Acct   1 Mth   2 Mths   3 Mths     6 Mths    1 Yr   2 Yrs   3 Yrs    4 Yrs   5 Yrs
                              days       above
=====================================================================================================================================
Bank Al Habib                 5.50        5.50     5.50    5.50      -      5.50       5.50     6.10    6.30    6.55     6.55    6.55
First Women Bank              1.50        1.50     5.50    5.75      -      5.65       5.50     5.60    5.10    5.30     5.35    5.40
Habib Metro Bank              5.50        5.50     5.50    5.75      -      5.75       6.00     6.25    6.25    6.25     6.25    6.75
Askari Bank                   3.75        4.00     5.50    5.00   5.00      6.00       6.00     6.25    6.25    6.50        -    6.50
Habib Bank                    5.50        5.50     5.50    5.35      -      5.14       5.34     5.70    7.24    7.50        -    8.13
ZTBL                             -           -     5.50       -      -      5.90       5.80     5.85    5.80    5.50     5.50    5.50
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOREIGN BANKS
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Deutsche Bank AG              6.52           -     5.50    6.53   6.44      6.52          -        -       -       -        -       -
=====================================================================================================================================

NOTE: *Rates to be read as upto

