FM welcomes resolution adopted at New York Assembly in support of Kashmiris

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi welcomed the resolution adopted unanimously at New York Assembly to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi lauded efforts of Pakistani Consul General Ayesha Ali for mobilizing and gaining support of American Pakistanis for the unanimously adopted resolution in support of Kashmiris. "I recognize endeavors of Pakistan's Consul General Ayesha Ali on this historic development" , said FM Qureshi while talking to media persons, after ground breaking ceremony of construction of three roads, costing Rs over 38 million, at Chungi No 14, here on Sunday.

Different international bodies including European Union, House of Commons and some others were also expressing concerns over gross human rights violation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said Qureshi.

On February 5, people from across the country and both sides of Kashmir organized rallies and seminars and renewed the pledged to continue struggle for protection of human rights.

Responding to a question about Open Ballot for Senate polls, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi observed, the whole nation was witnessing that PTI was making sincere efforts to end menace of corruption.

Everyone knew well that there was votes sale and purchase in Senate elections, said Qureshi adding that PTI wanted to close all ways of votes sale and purchase.

Qureshi hinted that both Pakistan People Party and Pakistan Muslim League N had promised of open ballot in Charter of Democracy. Now, the both parties backed out of their promise.

PTI moved to parliament and trying to seek Opposition's support for amendment in law related to open ballot for Senate elections.

PTI lacked two third majority. Similarly, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf also sought opinion of Supreme Court.

To another question about inflation, Qureshi observed that different measures were being taken to reduce inflation. About Senate, he stated that Senate was symbol of strong fedration.

Some powers wanted to destablize country through incidents of terrorism. These powers also wanted to weaken country's economy. Senate is best forum to discuss issues of national importance.

He, however, reiterated that Senate was playing important role in defeating such elements. When questioned about PDM long march, Shah Mahmood Qureshi observed that long march was democratic right of Opposition. The incumbent government will not create hindrince in way of long march, Qureshi maintained.

He also suggested PDM not to harm public or private properties during the protest demonstration. PDM should not take law into hand as it would not be service to the society.

Qureshi stated that people would not come to streets on call of PDM. The masses wished that PTI should complete its constitutional term. The government was trying its best to resolve problems despite difficulties due to COVID 19.

PML N had ruled Punjab for over 40 years. Similarly, Sindh province is being governed by PPP for last 12 years, he said adding that the both parties could not perform.

PTI wanted to bring loyal and eligible persons in Senate which could represent party effectively and also defend and promote its ideology , said Qureshi. Party board and Prime Minister Imran Khan will decide about candidates.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi stated that India wished to become permanent member of Security Council. Qureshi added that there was no ban on wishes.

He, however, added that a good number countries were not agreeing with India's wish. About Ali Tareen as candidate in Senate Elections, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi observed that he did not know about it.

Foreign Minister also hailed local and foreign climbers on K2 expedition and stated that the climbers gone missed when they were returning back after hoisting Pakistani flag at K2 peak.

Pakistani army helicopters and other experts are engaged in rescue operation for safe recovery of the climbers, maintained FM.

The Foreign Minister also informed that he received phone call from counterpart of Iceland. Qureshi added that he would inform him (FM Iceland) soon after the recovery of Iceland climber.

He prayed for safe recovery of the mountaineers. Earlier, Foreign Minister performed ground breaking of three roads at Chungi No 14.

Special assistant to CM Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari, Provincial parliamentary secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi and scores of PTI workers were also present on this occasion.