TTP oversaw reunification of terror groups in Afghanistan, reveals UN report

  • Report states the reunion of terror groups is moderated by al Qaeda and is expected to increase the threat to Afghanistan, Pakistan and the region
  • Reunification of these terror groups in Afghanistan has amplified the strength of TTP and resulted in a sharp increase in attacks in the region: Document
Fahad Zulfikar 07 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Terror groups continue to thrive in Afghanistan which serves as a sanctuary for terrorists from banned militant organisations, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a report released by United Nations revealed on Sunday.

The twenty-seventh report of the United Nation's Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team stated that the TTP has been reported to have overseen a reunification of splinter groups in Afghanistan.

"This reunion of terror groups is moderated by al Qaeda and is expected to increase the threat to Afghanistan, Pakistan and the region," the report highlighted.

It reveals there are five entities that pledged alliance to TTP in July and August, including the Shehryar Mehsud group, Jamaatul-Ahrar, Hizb-ul-Ahrar, the Amjad Farooqi group and the Usman Saifullah group (formerly known as Lashkar-e- Jhangvi).

The document mentioned the reunification of these terror groups in Afghanistan has amplified the strength of TTP and resulted in a sharp increase in attacks in the region. The report holds TTP responsible for more than 100 cross-border attacks between July and October 2020.

In addition, it confirms that Pakistan has made arrests of individuals engaging in terrorism financing and the freezing of the assets of designated individuals and entities. The report appreciated Pakistan's efforts against terrorism, saying that despite accusations by India, Pakistan effectively dealt with the terrorists.

The report also mentions that Pakistan also arrested facilitators of terrorists and seized assets of militant wings.

Afghanistan Al Qaeda UN report terror groups Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team reunification of splinter groups cross border attacks

