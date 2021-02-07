Karachi police book PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh for disrupting anti-encroachment drive

(Karachi) Police have booked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Haleem Adil Sheikh on charges of attempted murder, interference in government duties, and disruption during an anti-encroachment drive carried out at his Malir farmhouse, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, police officials said that the first information report (FIR) has been registered against Haleem Adil Sheikh — the leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly. The FIR includes clauses pertaining to disturbing peace, financial loss to government property, assault on government employees, attempted murder, intimidation, and interference in the government's work.

At least 70 people, including the PTI lawmaker, have been named in the case which was filed at the Memon Goth police station on behalf of Muhammad Ayub, a resident of Karachi's Korangi neighbourhood.

The police booked Sheikh after an operation against his family farmhouses in Karachi on Saturday in which anti-encroachment teams encountered resistance, with protesters throwing stones at government staff and smashing windows of their vehicles.

Commenting on the matter, the Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said the operation against encroachments is being conducted the orders of the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Meanwhile, officials said more than 500 acres of government land worth billions have been relinquished so far, with the administration claiming that the land was leased for 30 years for poultry farming and agricultural purposes but was being used for commercial purposes.

The PTI lawmaker, on the other hand, termed the anti-encroachment operation as an act of "political revenge" by the government of Sindh, and demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice.