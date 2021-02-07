ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sports

Man Utd blow lead twice against Everton, Villa outgun Arsenal

  • Villa, on the other hand, can dream of making the Champions League as they climb to eighth, five points off fourth with a game in hand.
AFP 07 Feb 2021

LONDON: Manchester United missed out on a share of top spot in the Premier League after twice throwing away leads in a 3-3 draw with Everton, while Arsenal's top-four chances are fading fast following a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday.

United looked set to move level on points with leaders Manchester City until Dominic Calvert-Lewin snatched a point for Everton in the 95th minute at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men continued their goalscoring form from a 9-0 thrashing of Southampton in midweek as Edinson Cavani's header and a sumptuous lob from Bruno Fernandes gave them a 2-0 half-time lead.

But the defensive problems that have blighted United's chances of a first league title in eight years were exploited by Carlo Ancelotti's men after half-time.

"Going forward we were very good, but we need to stop conceding easy goals," said Solskjaer, who claimed expectations of a title challenge were asking too much of a side that finished 33 points behind champions Liverpool last season.

"We're not talking about winning titles," added the Norwegian. "This team has come a long way."

Two goals in seven minutes from Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez early in the second-half brought Everton level.

Scott McTominay's header restored the Red Devils' lead 20 minutes from time, but they could not hold on as Calvert-Lewin slotted home after a hopeful free-kick into the box with virtually the last kick of the game.

A point aids Everton's bid for Champions League qualification as they close to within three points of fourth-placed Liverpool, who host City on Sunday.

Villa dream

Arsenal's hopes of a top-four finish are receding as they remain in 10th after a second defeat to Villa this season.

The Gunners fell behind after just 74 seconds to Ollie Watkins's deflected shot and were unable to muster a convincing response.

Villa, on the other hand, can dream of making the Champions League as they climb to eighth, five points off fourth with a game in hand.

The closest Mikel Arteta's men came to a response was a stunning save from former Arsenal 'keeper Emiliano Martinez to turn Granit Xhaka's free-kick behind.

"In the Premier League when you give a goal to the opponent -- and we gave them another three opportunities to be fair, just giving them to them -- and then you are not ruthless in the opponent's box, you don't win games," said a frustrated Arteta.

