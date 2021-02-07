ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
COVID-19: 53 deaths, 1,346 new infections recorded across country in 24 hours

  • With more fatalities, the total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 11,967
  • NCOC states 1847 patients are in critical condition while the total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 554,474
Fahad Zulfikar 07 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan has recorded 53 deaths due to the COVID-19 while 1,346 new cases have been reported in last 24 hours across the country, National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) reported on Sunday.

With more fatalities, the total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 11,967.

As per details, 1,346 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while ,1847 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 554,474.

Meanwhile, 36,954 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 510,242 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 8,192,720 samples have been tested thus far.

Earlier, the coronavirus positivity ratio in the country reached its highest level of more than 10 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre stated that five major cities of the country, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar were contributing 70 percent of coronavirus spread. The forum urged the public to follow SOPs and guidelines to curb spread of the disease.

Pakistan increased its funds allocated for purchasing Covid-19 vaccine to $250 million and signed non-disclosure agreements with various multinational companies. Under the agreement, the recipient country will not make details of the vaccine public.

Meanwhile, Pakistan received its first batch of 500,000 million vaccine doses on February 2 to inoculate frontline health workers. Besides, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine have been approved for emergency use in Pakistan.

Pakistan, which is seeing rising numbers of coronavirus infections, said its vaccines would be procured from multiple sources.

