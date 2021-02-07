Jinnah Express restored from Cant Station Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways has restored the Karachi-Lahore destined 31Up Jinnah Express from Cantonment Station Karachi on Saturday.

Divisional Superintendent PR Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul saw off the passengers to their destination. Jinnah Express was suspended along with the suspension of entire train operation with effect from March 25 last year owing to expanding Covid-19 pandemic. The restored train comprises 16 coaches with a cumulative passengers’ carrying capacity of 848: 7 economy, 5 AC Business, 2 brakes, 1 dinning car and a power van.