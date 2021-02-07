ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natural gas soars to 11-week high

Reuters 07 Feb 2021

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures jumped over 5% to an 11-week high on Thursday on forecasts for much colder weather in mid February and a big storage draw last week.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said US utilities pulled a hefty 192 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the colder than normal week ended Jan. 29.

That matched analysts estimates in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 155 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average withdrawal of 146 bcf.

Last week’s decrease cut stockpiles to 2.689 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which was still 7.9% above the five-year average of 2.491 tcf for this time of year.

“We view this week’s exceptionally cold temperature movement into the nation’s mid-continent as capable of prompting another supply draw per next week’s EIA equal to or larger in magnitude to today’s reported decline,” said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois, noting “the long-standing supply surplus could easily flip to a deficit by month’s end.”

Stockpiles have remained above the five-year average since the start of 2020.

Front-month gas futures rose 14.6 cents, or 5.2%, to settle at $2.935 per million British thermal units, their highest close since November 13.

In the spot market, meanwhile, cold weather this week boosted next-day gas and power in New England to their highest since December 2019 for a second day in row.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 US states averaged 90.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February. Traders noted that was down from 91.0 bcfd in January, due in part to the freezing of some wells. Output hit an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise to 138.5 bcfd next week from 127.4 bcfd this week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv’s outlook on Wednesday.

GAS natural gas EIA traders Jim Ritterbusch

US natural gas soars to 11-week high

Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance

Fazl, Maryam voice opposition

PM for academia-market linkages

Renegotiated govt-IPPs pacts: ECC, CCoE all set to accord final approval tomorrow

PM, Sheikh Mohamed discuss ties, Covid-19

Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tractors, trucks block India’s roads as farm protests widen

Palestinian territories: ICC paves way for war crimes probe

China’s space probe sends back its first image of Mars

Presidential Ordinance: Corporate sector IT exemptions may be withdrawn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.