CBOT soyabeans gain on strong weekly exports

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soyabeans ended slightly higher on Thursday, supported by strong weekly export sales, traders said. CBOT March soyabeans settled 1-1/4 cents higher at $13.72-1/2 per bushel. CBOT March soyameal sank $2.40 to $433.10 per short ton, while March soyaoil added 0.46 cents to 44.94 cents a pound.

Weekly old-crop US soyabean export sales of 824,000 tonnes were above trade estimates, led by 598,900 tonnes to China. New crop soyabean export sales of 633,400 tonnes were led by 528,000 tonnes to China.